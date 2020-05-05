Gladiatorial brawler 'Gorn' comes to PlayStation VR on May 19th

On May 19th, Gorn, one of the PC's better virtual reality showcases, will make its way to PlayStation VR. If you're not familiar with the title, it's a physics-based gladiator game.

Gorn’s engine simulates every object in its arenas, including enemies. This creates a combat system in which you have a lot of control over how fights evolve. You can, for example, pick up a rock to use as a makeshift weapon, or use the body of a dead enemy as a shield against projectiles. With the right timing, you can also parry weapon blows and even catch an arrow in midflight. It's a combat system that rewards creativity, often to bloody and amusing results.