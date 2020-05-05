Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Free Lives

Gladiatorial brawler 'Gorn' comes to PlayStation VR on May 19th

PSVR owners can finally see what all the fuss is about.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
10m ago
Gorn
Free Lives

On May 19th, Gorn, one of the PC's better virtual reality showcases, will make its way to PlayStation VR. If you're not familiar with the title, it's a physics-based gladiator game.

Gorn’s engine simulates every object in its arenas, including enemies. This creates a combat system in which you have a lot of control over how fights evolve. You can, for example, pick up a rock to use as a makeshift weapon, or use the body of a dead enemy as a shield against projectiles. With the right timing, you can also parry weapon blows and even catch an arrow in midflight. It's a combat system that rewards creativity, often to bloody and amusing results.

"With Gorn, we wanted to make something that could only work in VR, and that took advantage of all its strengths. We wanted to embrace the chaos of a game where everything is simulated and reward the player for testing the limits of the system," says developer Free Lives, which also worked on Broforce.  

Between Gorn, Vader Immortal and the latest release from Harmonix, PlayStation VR owners have several games to look forward to keep them busy while they’re stuck at home. No word on pricing just yet, but on PC Gorn costs $20.

