Latest in Gaming

Image credit: ILMxLAB

'Vader Immortal' comes to PlayStation VR this summer

You won't need an Oculus headset to wield a lightsaber.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
25m ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Lightsaber duel in 'Vader Immortal' for PSVR
ILMxLAB

You won’t need to don an Oculus headset to play Vader Immortal in the near future. ILMxLAB has revealed that the episodic Star Wars virtual reality game will be available for PlayStation VR sometime this summer. There isn’t much news as to what (if anything) has changed on a technical level for the title, but you at least won’t have to buy it piece by piece. All three episodes and Lightsaber Dojos will be purchasable together, the studio said.

The immediate appeal of Vader Immortal is fairly obvious: it’s an immersive Star Wars experience that has you wielding a lightsaber, jumping into hyperspace and otherwise living out your childhood dreams. We also enjoyed the well-written storyline, though. While this is arguably a technical showcase for VR, it’s also a solid game in its own right.

In this article: Vader Immortal, games, video games, star wars, VR, Virtual Reality, playstation vr, psvr, PS4, ilmxlab, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple's updated 13-inch MacBook Pro has a new keyboard

Apple's updated 13-inch MacBook Pro has a new keyboard

View
NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
FCC ordered to provide IP addresses tied to fake net neutrality comments

FCC ordered to provide IP addresses tied to fake net neutrality comments

View
Why I caved and finally bought a 4K Blu-ray player

Why I caved and finally bought a 4K Blu-ray player

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr