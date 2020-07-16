Grammarly's advanced features are coming to Google Docs

Since 2018, you've been able to use Grammarly in conjunction with Google Docs to correct spelling, grammar and punctuation errors. But as Grammarly has introduced more advanced features to its online editor, they haven't made their way to Docs. That's about to change.
The company is introducing a new sidebar users can access while writing something in Google's word processor. As with the editor that's available through Grammarly's website, the sidebar will appear on the right side of the interface. Besides suggestions related to spelling, grammar and punctuation, it will recommend tweaks based on three other color-coded categories: clarity, engagement and delivery.