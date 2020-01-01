Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Steve Granitz via Getty Images

The Grammy Museum built a streaming service to share its archives

COLLECTION:Live launches September 17th with a new Billie Eilish interview.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
49m ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connel poses at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Since the Grammy Museum closed at the beginning of the pandemic, most of the filmed interviews and performances in its archives have remained locked behind its downtown LA doors. The museum is working to change that with a new subscription-based streaming service. Launching on September 17th, COLLECTION:Live will make the museum’s archives available online, along with livestreams and other new content collected remotely, Variety reports.

On launch day, COLLECTION:Live will feature a new conversation with Billie Eilish, her producer Finneas O’Connell and composer Hans Zimmer about creating a title song for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die. COLLECTION:Live will also launch with previously unreleased interviews and performances by Selena Gomez, Avett Brothers, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Black Pumas and Tones and I. 

In the coming weeks, we can expect content starring Quentin Tarantino, Barbara Streisand, Alan Menken, Bright Eyes, Tame Impala, Rufus Wainwright, Panic! At the Disco, X Ambassadors and more. The service will cost $2.99 per month or $29.99 for a full year. If you’re not sure which to commit to, you can opt for a free three-day trial. 

“Creating a streaming option for our programming was always a part of our strategic approach, but COVID-19 brought it to the forefront,” Grammy Museum president Michael Sticka said. “We look forward to continuing to grow this platform, even after we re-open our doors to the physical museum.”

In this article: grammy museum, grammies, music, artists, performances, interviews, concerts, streaming, streaming service, subscription, archives, covid-19, coronavirus, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass

Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass

View
Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets some of the Galaxy Watch 3's best features

Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets some of the Galaxy Watch 3's best features

View
Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price

Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price

View
The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

View
Microsoft Surface Duo review: An exciting, expensive, erratic affair

Microsoft Surface Duo review: An exciting, expensive, erratic affair

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr