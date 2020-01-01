The Grammy Museum built a streaming service to share its archives

Since the Grammy Museum closed at the beginning of the pandemic, most of the filmed interviews and performances in its archives have remained locked behind its downtown LA doors. The museum is working to change that with a new subscription-based streaming service. Launching on September 17th, COLLECTION:Live will make the museum’s archives available online, along with livestreams and other new content collected remotely, Variety reports.

On launch day, COLLECTION:Live will feature a new conversation with Billie Eilish, her producer Finneas O’Connell and composer Hans Zimmer about creating a title song for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die. COLLECTION:Live will also launch with previously unreleased interviews and performances by Selena Gomez, Avett Brothers, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Black Pumas and Tones and I.