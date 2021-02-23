'Gran Turismo 7' is delayed to 2022

The Gran Turismo series won't make its grand return in 2021 after all. Sony has confirmed that the next entry, Gran Turismo 7, will arrive in 2022 rather than this year. It blamed the delay on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“GT7 has been impacted by COVID-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022," the company told GQ as part of an interview about the PSVR 2 headset. "With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available.”

Sony and developer Polyphony Digital revealed the game last July, seven years after series creator Kazunori Yamauchi said "we don't want to take too long on Gran Turismo 7." The franchise is notorious for delays, so the fact that GT7 is sliding to next year probably shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Still, it'll come as a disappointment to fans who will have to wait a bit longer.