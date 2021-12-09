GTA Online's next update will add a music station hosted by Latin Grammy winner Rosalía

Electronic artist Arca will help co-host Motomami Los Santos.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|12.13.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
December 13th, 2021
In this article: Rosalía, news, gaming, GTA Online, grand theft auto v, gta v, Rockstar Games, music, Arca, video games
The 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards – Photo Room– Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 14, 2019 – Rosalia poses backstage with her awards for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for "El Mal Querer" and Best Urban Song for "Con Altura". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Danny Moloshok / reuters

When Grand Theft Auto Online’sThe Contract” expansion arrives later this week, Dr. Dre won’t be the only musician joining the game. The DLC will also add a new station hosted by Rosalía and Arca, Rockstar Games announced on Monday. Motomami Los Santos will see the frequent collaborators play music from the likes of Popcaan, Daddy Yankee and Caroline Polachek of Chairlift fame.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

The station will also play “La Fama,” the first single off of Rosalía’s upcoming third album, Motomami. While they’re not household names, both Rosalía and Arca have found a lot of success in their respective genres. Rosalía, in particular, has won eight Latin Grammy Awards, including an album of the year award for her sophomore release, El Mal Querer.

In addition to Motomami Los Santos, The Contract will include updates for two existing in-game stations. Radio Los Santos will add new tracks from Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Future and Tyler, The Creator, while West Coast Classics will host a new segment dedicated to Dr. Dre. It will feature career-defining collaborations the rapper recorded with 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Nas and others.

Rockstar Games will release The Contract on December 15th. After the 16th, GTA Online will only be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget