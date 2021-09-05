'GTA V' heads to PlayStation 5 in March 2022

The enhanced port features updated graphics and tweaked gameplay.


September 9th, 2021
Nearly a decade after its initial release on the seventh generation of consoles, Grand Theft Auto V will come out on PlayStation 5 in March 2022. Rockstar first announced GTA V was making its way to Sony's latest console at the company's previous PlayStation 5 showcase last summer. The enhanced and expanded port was originally supposed to come out in the second half of 2021. 

The new trailer Rockstar shared during Sony's promised the game will feature improved graphics, gameplay enhancements and seamless character switching between its three protagonists. At launch, it will also come with the game's immensely popular GTA Online multiplayer component included for free.

