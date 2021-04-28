Experiment lets you skip 'Hey, Google' for Assistant voice commands

An experimental Google Assistant feature codenamed "Guacamole" will give you the power to issue voice commands without having to preface it with "Hey, Google." That is, if the tech giant decides to give it a wide release. Android Police has spotted the Guacamole option in the Settings of the latest beta version of the Google app, and other people with devices running Android 11 discovered it in their application, as well. However, nobody could toggle it on yet. According to 9to5Google, only employees testing the feature should have access to it at the moment, and even the FAQ linked in the option leads to an internal page.

Tapping Guacamole in Settings will lead you to a Voice Shortcuts page, which says you'll be able to "skip saying 'Hey, Google' for help with quick task" if you switch it on. It also links to an FAQ page, which you'll have to read before you can opt in. As we mentioned, you can't toggle it on yet even if you see the feature on your device, but 9to5Google says possible uses include being able to simply stay "Stop" or "Snooze" to cancel an alarm. You'll also be able to deal with incoming calls by saying "answer/decline the call."

The company has reportedly been working on Guacamole since early March at the very least. While it's still unclear if Guacamole will become a full—fledged feature, it's not unlikely, seeing as you can already cancel timers and alarms on Nest or Home speakers by saying "Stop."