Google is working on a new feature for Assistant on Android called "Memory" that could transform it into into a handy organizer, according to a recent APK spotted by 9to5Google. The idea is that you can save screen content, images, reminders, ideas and more in one place, then find it again through a smart search function.

According to the app screens, you can store items in Memory using a verbal Google Assistant command or use a home screen shortcut. Those include articles, books, contacts, events, flights, hotels, images, movies, music, notes, photos, places, playlists, products, recipes, reminders, restaurants, screenshots, shipments, TV shows, videos, and websites. It will also save screenshots, URLs, location and other information happening in context.

Once you've saved items, you'll be able to see them in a Memory feed located next to the current Snapshot menu. It will show up in reverse chronological order as cards labeled "Older Memories" and "Today." For certain Google Drive items like Docs or Sheets, the card will show a preview. Depending on what you've stored, Google will let you do things like "Search flight status," "Watch Trailer," "Cooking Time," "Track Shipment" and more. If you've created any reminders, they also get saved to memory.

All told, Memory looks like a supercharged, freeform voice reminder app with advanced search capability that could help users stay better organized. As of right now, however, it's still in testing — so there's no word yet on when or even if it will launch to the public.