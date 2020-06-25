Gucci takes on esports fashion with a $1,600 Fnatic dive watch

Gucci doesn’t want to sit by the wayside while Louis Vuitton corners the (apparently substantial) market for esports fashion. It just introduced a limited edition, Fnatic-branded dive watch — no, not a smartwatch, a quartz timepiece. It not-so-subtly features the esports team’s logo and orange color scheme, along with Gucci’s signature “GG” (which, conveniently, is also gamer shorthand). There are even plans for a matching diving game devoted to the watch that will show up in Gucci’s app in the “coming weeks.”

The watch appears well-built, at least. It boasts a stainless steel 40mm case with water resistance to a depth of 660 feet, and Super LumiNova ensures you can read the time during those late-night League of Legends or Siege sessions. Unsurprisingly, there’s a rubber strap to make this useful both underwater and as a daily wear.