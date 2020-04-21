'Guild Wars' is getting an update for its 15th anniversary

Guild Wars 2 has been one of the most resilient online RPGs to date, persisting since it made the jump from the original Guild Wars back in 2012. Now, hot on the heels of the announcement of the second incarnation’s third expansion, ArenaNet is giving the original game an update in honor of its 15th anniversary.

Log in to the original Guild Wars from April 22nd and you’ll find a big celebration going on at Embark Beach. There are 10 new weapons (one for each profession) on sale from the Anniversary vendor, and a new trophy item that allows you to spawn a boss in one of four endgame locations. The bosses aren’t new, but they will be carrying one of 10 new elite skills which, in a touching nod to the game’s successor, have icons pulled from Guild Wars 2.