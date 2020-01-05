Latest in Gear

HP's Pavilion x360 14 now comes with 4G LTE

The mid-range convertible favourite has been given an upgrade.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
pavilion x360 14
HP

HP has been busy revamping some of its most popular laptops recently. The Dragonfly, Spectre and Envy ranges have all been given an upgrade of late — now it’s the Pavilion x360 14’s turn. The convertible mid-range favorite has been kitted out with new features, a slimmer design and for the first time in a Pavilion device, optional 4G LTE.

It’s about 1.3mm slimmer than its predecessor, and now comes with the latest 10th generation Intel Core processor (in i3, i5 and i7 variants) and larger SSD storage up to 1TB. All of HP’s convertible devices have a keen focus on the entertainment side of things, and the refreshed Pavilion is no exception, with HD or FHD display, a larger screen-to-body ratio and three-sided micro-edge bezels. Plus there’s dual speakers and Bang & Olufsen audio for beefier sound.

There’s also WiFi 6 connectivity, but the newly-added optional 4G LTE means you’ll get a faster and more reliable connection when you’re out and about. Basically, you won’t have to rely on feeble connections from coffee shops and bars. And there’s an optional fingerprint reader, to help keep your device extra secure.

And it looks good. As well as being slimmer, it’ll come in a trio of colours, including a seamless 3D metal styling. Natural silver and warm gold will drop first, starting at $499 and $749 respectively. They’re both available now from Best Buy, and from May, HP will be offering it in a calming forest teal shade with a starting price of $550.

