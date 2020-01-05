HP's Pavilion x360 14 now comes with 4G LTE

HP has been busy revamping some of its most popular laptops recently. The Dragonfly, Spectre and Envy ranges have all been given an upgrade of late — now it’s the Pavilion x360 14’s turn. The convertible mid-range favorite has been kitted out with new features, a slimmer design and for the first time in a Pavilion device, optional 4G LTE.

It’s about 1.3mm slimmer than its predecessor, and now comes with the latest 10th generation Intel Core processor (in i3, i5 and i7 variants) and larger SSD storage up to 1TB. All of HP’s convertible devices have a keen focus on the entertainment side of things, and the refreshed Pavilion is no exception, with HD or FHD display, a larger screen-to-body ratio and three-sided micro-edge bezels. Plus there’s dual speakers and Bang & Olufsen audio for beefier sound.