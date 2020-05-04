'Roblox' insider sold user data access to a hacker

Hackers don’t necessarily need to break into networks to compromise game companies — sometimes, it’s just about coercing the right people. An anonymous attacker talking to Motherboard has revealed that they bribed a Roblox customer support representative to get access to the customer support panel for the online game platform. The intruder could see email addresses, change passwords, strip two-factor authentication and even ban users.

This was done solely to “prove a point,” the hacker claimed. As evidence, they provided photos showing details of a handful of players, including high-profile examples. However, this wasn’t a strictly virtuous act — the perpetrator changed passwords for two accounts, sold items and updated two-factor settings once it became clear an attempt to claim a bug bounty (for a non-existent flaw) wasn’t going to work.