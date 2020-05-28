Hackers targeted the UK's coronavirus vaccine research

On top of everything else, add cybersecurity threats to the list of things the UK's National Health Service (NHS) has had to contend with during the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with the Cheltenham Science Festival, Jeremy Fleming, the head of the country’s GCHQ security and intelligence agency, said hackers have repeatedly targeted the healthcare system since the start of the outbreak.

"The reality is that we are seeing attacks on the health infrastructure," he said. "We do know that, whether it's states or criminals, they are going after things which are sensitive to us in this regard." Fleming didn't say explicitly the attacks were state-sponsored, but The Guardian reports the agency believes China may have been involved.