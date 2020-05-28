Latest in Gear

Image credit: KOEN VAN WEEL via Getty Images

Hackers targeted the UK's coronavirus vaccine research

The attacks started shortly after outbreak.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A researcher works in the laboratory of the Amsterdam UMC, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on May 28, 2020. - Griffioen's team is developing a vaccine against the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Koen Van WEEL / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by KOEN VAN WEEL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
KOEN VAN WEEL via Getty Images

On top of everything else, add cybersecurity threats to the list of things the UK's National Health Service (NHS) has had to contend with during the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with the Cheltenham Science Festival, Jeremy Fleming, the head of the country’s GCHQ security and intelligence agency, said hackers have repeatedly targeted the healthcare system since the start of the outbreak.

"The reality is that we are seeing attacks on the health infrastructure," he said. "We do know that, whether it's states or criminals, they are going after things which are sensitive to us in this regard." Fleming didn't say explicitly the attacks were state-sponsored, but The Guardian reports the agency believes China may have been involved

The hackers attempted to access sensitive data related to the UK's coronavirus response, including work that the country has done to develop a vaccine. The hacking attempts weren't overly sophisticated. In most instances, the hackers tried to phish people with misleading links and take advantage of weak passwords. However, they were serious enough that the agency's cybersecurity arm, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), has been working with hospitals and research labs to protect them. The agency has also been helping NHS make its contact-tracing app "as secure as possible." 

While we’re mostly used to seeing hackers doing their best to upset elections, it’s easy to imagine why they would also be interested in a country’s coronavirus efforts. There’s a lot to gain both financially and politically for any power that can get ahead in the vaccine race.

In this article: UK, security, coronavirus, phishing, china, cybersecurity, hackers, covid-19, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Kitty Hawk moves on from its original flying car project

Kitty Hawk moves on from its original flying car project

View
Rockstar temporarily closes online games in support of Black Lives Matter

Rockstar temporarily closes online games in support of Black Lives Matter

View
'Project Cars 3' trailer has some sim racing fans worried

'Project Cars 3' trailer has some sim racing fans worried

View
Sony WH-1000XM4 upgrades detailed in early Walmart product page

Sony WH-1000XM4 upgrades detailed in early Walmart product page

View
Cowboy upgrades its e-bike with a carbon belt and puncture-resistant tires

Cowboy upgrades its e-bike with a carbon belt and puncture-resistant tires

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr