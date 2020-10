Just ahead of the presidential election, the Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers have stolen $2.3 million from its federal account. Chairman Andrew Hitt told the Associated Press the FBI is investigating the matter.

Hitt said the attackers altered invoices from companies who ran direct mail campaigns for President Donald Trump and made pro-Trump items such as hats. When the party tried to pay the vendors, the funds went to the hackers instead, according to Hitt.