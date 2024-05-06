Hades II is now available in early access on PC

You can try your hand at the new protagonist, Melinoë, on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Hades II is now available in Early Access for PC players. After performing a technical test from April 16 to 29, Supergiant Games said Early Access for the “bewitching sequel” would follow “relatively soon after.” The developer lived up to its word, as a week after wrapping the preliminary test, PC players can now buy and play the highly anticipated roguelike title for $30.

Hades II builds on the themes and gameplay of the acclaimed 2020 original. This installment introduces a new protagonist, Melinoë, the sister of Zagreus, the original game’s hero. Creative Director Greg Kasavin and Studio Director Amir Rao clarified that you don’t need to have played the first game or be well-versed in Greek mythology to enjoy it. (However, the creative team still sprinkled “delightful references” for those in the know.)

The sequel’s plot revolves around a showdown with a time-controlling rapscallion. “Chronos, the Titan of Time and the wicked father of Hades and his brothers, has escaped his imprisonment in the depths of the Underworld to wage war on Olympus,” Supergiant says. “Can Time itself be stopped?”

The game’s creators said last year they want Hades II’s early access period to have at least as much content as the original did when it arrived in beta in 2018. “Even though early access inherently means a game is not yet complete, we still want to do everything we can to make sure Hades II is worth your while as soon as you can play it in any capacity,” the studio said in 2023.

You can play Hades II on Steam and the Epic Store for $30. The game will eventually launch on consoles, but for now, PlayStation and Xbox gamers will have to hop on a PC or wait it out.