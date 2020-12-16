'Hades' on Nintendo Switch can transfer saved games to and from PC

The Cross Save feature for Hades on the Nintendo Switch is finally live. When Supergiant Games launched the game for the platform back in September, the indie action RPG already came with the feature. It was disabled, though, and you needed the tools and the knowhow to make it functional. Now, the studio has rolled out an update activating Cross Save, giving you an easy way to transfer your save files between the Switch and the PC versions of the game.

Hades has been available as an early access title on the PC since 2018, and we’ve previously named it as one of the best games for PC. The game will put you in control of Zagreus, the son of Hades who’s seeking to escape his father’s realm. Hades is a roguelike title that will have you starting from the same place every time, but you can collect items for weapons and abilities upgrades that don’t disappear after you end your current gaming session. With Cross Save, you can carry over those upgrades from one platform to another.