Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Supergiant Games

'Hades' on Nintendo Switch can transfer saved games to and from PC

Supergiant Games has enabled the feature, so you can transfer saves between PC and Switch.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Supergiant Games
Supergiant Games

The Cross Save feature for Hades on the Nintendo Switch is finally live. When Supergiant Games launched the game for the platform back in September, the indie action RPG already came with the feature. It was disabled, though, and you needed the tools and the knowhow to make it functional. Now, the studio has rolled out an update activating Cross Save, giving you an easy way to transfer your save files between the Switch and the PC versions of the game.

Hades has been available as an early access title on the PC since 2018, and we’ve previously named it as one of the best games for PC. The game will put you in control of Zagreus, the son of Hades who’s seeking to escape his father’s realm. Hades is a roguelike title that will have you starting from the same place every time, but you can collect items for weapons and abilities upgrades that don’t disappear after you end your current gaming session. With Cross Save, you can carry over those upgrades from one platform to another.

To transfer data to and from the Switch, you simply need to choose the Cross Save option in the game’s main menu and link your Steam or Epic account. After that, just pause and quit to upload your save data to access your file on whichever platform you want to play on.

In this article: Hades, Supergiant Games, Nintendo Switch, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

China's Chang'e-5 probe returns to Earth with lunar samples

China's Chang'e-5 probe returns to Earth with lunar samples

View
Future Snapdragon phones can get up to four years of security updates

Future Snapdragon phones can get up to four years of security updates

View
Google adds 'The Mandalorian's' Grogu as a 3D object on Search

Google adds 'The Mandalorian's' Grogu as a 3D object on Search

View
MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

View
Amazon's custom Ka-band antenna will deliver less expensive satellite internet

Amazon's custom Ka-band antenna will deliver less expensive satellite internet

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr