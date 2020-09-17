'Hades' suddenly lands on Nintendo Switch

Hades, an action RPG from Bastion and Transistor studio Supergiant Games, is out now on Nintendo Switch. The studio had already confirmed it would land on Switch sometime this fall, and Nintendo announced a sudden, surprise release date for it during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini.

HADES v1.0 is HERE!!!



Our Early Access is complete. Experience the true ending of our god-like rogue-like, and much more!



Get #HadesGame now for 20% off:



The game is also out of Early Access on PC after almost two years, though the cross-platform save option isn’t available just yet. Supergiant recently put that feature on the backburner to avoid delaying the dungeon crawler. Cross-saves will be available later this year.