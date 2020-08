Hades has been a staple of Engadget’s living list of the best PC games, and it stands out as the only Early Access title to make the cut. It’s a roguelike romp through the bowels of Greek mythology — you play as Zagreus, son of Hades, in an attempt to escape the Underworld (and dear old dad). Zagreus fights upward through the levels of Hell with assistance from ancient gods and tragic figures including Zeus, Aphrodite, Sisyphus and Eurydice.

Though Hades is a roguelike — meaning players start from the very beginning with each death — ability and weapon upgrades persist across runs, and levels are randomized.

Our god-like rogue-like, HADES, is coming to #NintendoSwitch this fall, when we exit Early Access on PC!



Watch our new animated Launch Trailer, and stay tuned for v1.0, where we'll be adding the true ending and much more! #HadesGame pic.twitter.com/gmP9RhIjg8 — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) August 18, 2020

Since the release of Bastion in 2011, Supergiant Games has established itself as a solid indie studio with a flair for rich, hand-drawn science-fiction and fantasy settings. It released Transistor in 2014 and Pyre in 2017. Hades is its fourth title.