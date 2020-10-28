'Halo Infinite' director Chris Lee steps down amid production turmoil

Halo Infinite director and studio head Chris Lee has stepped down from his role on the troubled game. Lee was overseeing the long-awaited next entry in the Halo series, which was supposed to arrive alongside the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles next month. However, Microsoft and 343 Industries have delayed Halo Infinite to sometime next year.

Lee has been with 343 Industries since 2008 and he has worked on several entries in the series, including Halo Reach, Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians. He's still a Microsoft employee and he told Bloomberg he's "looking at future opportunities. I believe in the team and am confident they will deliver a great game and now is a good time for me to step away.”