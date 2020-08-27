A Bungie veteran will attempt to get 'Halo Infinite' back on course

Between tepid reactions to the first gameplay trailer and the news Halo Infinite won’t be a launch title for Xbox Series X this November, it’s no secret things aren’t entirely rosy with the game’s development. To help shepherd the game along, a Halo veteran has joined developer 343 Industries as the project lead for the Halo Infinite campaign.

Joseph Staten was a writer and director of cinematics for Bungie’s first three Halo games and held various creative positions on other titles in the series. He was also a writer and co-creative director for Destiny. He left Bungie in 2013, before the studio released that game. Staten returned to the Microsoft fold the following year as a senior creative director on the Xbox Games Studios team. Most recently, he helped see through Dontnod's Tell Me Why, the first episode of which is out today.