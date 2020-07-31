Microsoft confirms free 'Halo Infinite' multiplayer running at 120FPS

After a leak from an Irish retailer gave up the goods, Microsoft has confirmed the news — Halo Infinite will include a free-to-play multiplayer mode, and it’s running at 120FPS. This news wasn’t revealed during last week’s Xbox Series X gameplay showcase that disappointed many gamers with the state of its graphics, but maybe it’s enough to reinvigorate some fans of the FPS.

The development team addressed issues with the graphics in a blog post last night, explaining about the dynamic lighting and its pursuit of a classic style. We’ll need to see more to find out how development goes, but support for higher frame rates on the new console may show how they’re using all of that horsepower while still supporting multiple console generations.