Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft confirms free 'Halo Infinite' multiplayer running at 120FPS

On Xbox Series X, the game will support a high-framerate mode.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
24m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Halo Infinite
Microsoft

After a leak from an Irish retailer gave up the goods, Microsoft has confirmed the news — Halo Infinite will include a free-to-play multiplayer mode, and it’s running at 120FPS. This news wasn’t revealed during last week’s Xbox Series X gameplay showcase that disappointed many gamers with the state of its graphics, but maybe it’s enough to reinvigorate some fans of the FPS.

The development team addressed issues with the graphics in a blog post last night, explaining about the dynamic lighting and its pursuit of a classic style. We’ll need to see more to find out how development goes, but support for higher frame rates on the new console may show how they’re using all of that horsepower while still supporting multiple console generations.

As far as the free-to-play aspect, whatever the new Halo’s multiplayer includes — will this bring yet another battle royale? — having the system’s highlight game playable for free online brings us back to Microsoft pulling Xbox Live 12-month subscriptions last week. If there’s a plan to make online play free, and promote Game Pass as the replacement paid option, then things make more sense.

In this article: halo infinite, Halo, Xbox, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, 343 Industries, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Tampa teenager and two others arrested for Twitter Bitcoin hack

Tampa teenager and two others arrested for Twitter Bitcoin hack

View
Trump admin will reportedly force ByteDance to sell TikTok

Trump admin will reportedly force ByteDance to sell TikTok

View
Where do you stand on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller?

Where do you stand on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller?

View
Microsoft will shut down the Cortana iOS and Android apps in 2021

Microsoft will shut down the Cortana iOS and Android apps in 2021

View
After Starship test fire, Elon Musk expects 150-meter hop 'soon'

After Starship test fire, Elon Musk expects 150-meter hop 'soon'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr