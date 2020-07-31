Leak suggests 'Halo Infinite' multiplayer will be free-to-play

Halo Infinite could follow Call of Duty’s lead with a multiplayer component that is free-to-play. As The Verge reports, a webpage on the Irish version of Smyths — a popular toy and video game retailer in the UK — momentarily referenced a “groundbreaking free-to-play multiplayer experience” in relation to Halo Infinite. The page has now been pulled, but a cached version can still be accessed via Google and the Wayback Machine.

“Enjoy up to 120 FPS and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay with Xbox Series X,” the listing also teased. These details have been corroborated by Klobrille, a Twitter user with a proven track record of Xbox-related leaks. In a tweet, the leaker said 343 Industries was aiming for 120 frames per second in its arena mode, and would offer both a battle pass system and customization options that are “completely new to Halo.”