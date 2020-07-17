Latest in Gaming

Image credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Microsoft stops offering 12-month Xbox Live Gold memberships

It may be steering users toward Xbox Game Pass.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
49m ago
Comments
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Xbox live gold membership cards are shown for sale at a Microsoft retail store in San Diego January 18, 2012. Microsoft Corp's fiscal second-quarter profit fell very slightly as lagging computer sales to cash-strapped consumers in the United States and Europe hurt its core Windows business. Picture taken January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)
REUTERS/Mike Blake

Microsoft hasn’t just discontinued most of its outgoing Xbox One consoles — it also scrapped one of the staples of online Xbox gaming. The company confirmed to TrueAchievements (via IGN) that it stopped selling 12-month Xbox Live Gold memberships. You can still buy one- or three-month access, but you’re out of luck if you want to commit for the long term.

The spokesperson didn’t outline why Microsoft was discontinuing the year-long Gold offering. Gold is required to play most Xbox content online and provides free games each month.

It’s hard to ignore the circumstances of the move, however. The change comes just as Microsoft unveiled plans to bundle Project xCloud with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and is otherwise expanding its gaming services ahead of the Xbox Series X launch. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Microsoft will drop the features associated with Gold, but don’t be surprised if the company changes how you get those features.

In this article: Microsoft, xbox live gold, XBOX Live, games, video games, internet, Services, XBOX, Xbox Series X, news, gaming, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
GitHub is done depositing its open source codes in the Arctic

GitHub is done depositing its open source codes in the Arctic

View
OnePlus Nord will rely on Google's calling and messaging apps

OnePlus Nord will rely on Google's calling and messaging apps

View
Watch the UAE launch its first Mars mission at 5:58PM ET

Watch the UAE launch its first Mars mission at 5:58PM ET

View
Apple fans weigh in with their Watch Series 5 reviews

Apple fans weigh in with their Watch Series 5 reviews

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr