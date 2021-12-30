Unfinished 'Halo Infinite' cutscene hints at a future storyline

December 30th, 2021
Master Chief in 'Halo Infinite'
Caution: Major 'Halo Infinite' story spoilers follow.

There's more to Halo Infinite's story than it appears — unofficially, at least. Windows Central notes fans have discovered an unfinished mid-credit cutscene hidden in the game's code. As you can see below, it's not just a throwaway moment, either. If anything, it's a strong hint at what might come next in a story add-on or sequel.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

The cutscene shows Esparza, the pilot you meet at the start of Halo Infinite, alerting Master Chief to a friendly UNSC tag. While the short segment is mysterious, some have speculated the tag belongs to a character that wasn't present in the core campaign, such as Commander Palmer or Spartan Locke. You might have a 'new' ally when the story picks up.

It's not clear why 343 Industries left the cutscene code in the official release, or whether the clip reflects what you'll see in future content. We've asked for more information. Whatever the explanation, it's rare to see such potentially important material hiding in files a player could uncover. 

