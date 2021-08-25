Special-edition 'Halo Infinite' Xbox Series X and controller arrive on November 15th

Alongside the Halo Infinite release date, Microsoft made a couple of other Halo-related announcements at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event. To mark the 20th anniversary of the series, the company is releasing a limited-edition Xbox Series X and Elite Series 2 Controller decked out in Halo-themed looks.

The console features dark metallic paneling with iridium gold accents, as well as a star pattern. The bundled-in controller has an iridium gold 20-year mark on the rear. Best of all, you'll hear custom Halo-themed sounds when you switch the console on and off.

Pre-orders are open for this special-edition Xbox Series X, which will be available on November 15th. It costs $550, which is $50 more than the standard Series X, but it comes with a copy of Halo Infinite. You'll be able to play the game on December 8th.

Also arriving on November 15th is the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller. The matte metallic green look is inspired by Master Chief's armor and it boasts an iridium gold D-pad. The controller comes with a custom carrying case, laser-etched charging dock and swappable components. You'll also be able to adjust the tension of the thumbstick using a special tool. If you pick up this controller, you'll also receive an exclusive Halo Elite controller weapon charm to use in your Halo Infinite multiplayer games.

Pre-orders are open for the Elite Series 2 controller, which costs $200.

In addition, Microsoft revealed a Halo Infinite-inspired Razer Kaira Pro headset and Seagate Game Drive. The latter will be available in October, costing $100 for the 2TB version and $160 for the 5TB model.