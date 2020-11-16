Harley-Davidson's pricey Serial 1 e-bikes are up for pre-order

In late October, Harley-Davidson showed off the Serial 1, its first e-bike that was set to arrive in March of 2021. It was an intriguing look, but a bit light on details — however, today the company is revealing all four Serial 1 models and opening them up for pre-order.
The four models are named MOSH/CTY, RUSH/CTY Step-Thru, RUSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY Speed. MOSH/CTY is the least expensive model, but it’s still a major investment at $3,399. That bike comes in four different frame sizes, includes a 529Wh removable battery and maxes out at 20 mph in assisted mode. The battery takes about 4.8 hours to charge and should provide between 35 and 105 miles depending on what mode you use and what terrain you’re on.
Stepping up to the various RUSH/CTY models will cost at least $4,399. The RUSH/CTY Step-Thru model has the same battery, single-speed drivetrain and top speed as the MOSH/CTY, but the “step through” design means the bike’s frame doesn’t have the standard top cross bar. It also adds a 1.5-inch LED screen so you can see your ride mode, speed, odometer, battery level and headlight status; this screen is available on all of the Serial 1 bikes except the MOSH/CTY.
The premium RUSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY Speed models are essentially identical to each other except for one key difference: the Speed model hits a top speed of 28 mph, compared to the 20 mph on the standard model. Both bikes have a 706Wh battery that takes about six and a half hours to charge. While the MOSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY Step-Thru feature single speed drivetrains, the RUSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY Speed have the Enviolo Automatiq shifting system that works as a continuously variable transmission; between this and the Gates carbon fiber drive belt, these two models should require less maintenance. The RUSH/CTY starts at $4,499, while the Speed model costs $4,999.
All of these bikes are available to pre-order now and are set to deliver in March of 2021 with the exception of the RUSH/CTY Speed, which Serial 1 says will arrive in the summer of 2021. For more details on these bikes, Serial 1 has short YouTube videos for each, and there’s lots more info on the company’s site. Good luck getting to it, though — it’s buckling a bit under the weight of traffic this morning.
