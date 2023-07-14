Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle has a 113-mile city range

LiveWire, the company spun out of Harley-Davidson’s electric division, has announced the specs of its S2 Del Mar e-motorcycle. The upcoming bike, which we already knew would cost $15,499, can go from zero to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, has a top speed of 103 mph and 84 horsepower (63 kW).

The company announced preliminary S2 Del Mar specs earlier this year, but the official details slightly surpass some expectations. For example, LiveWire had said the bike would have a 110-mile city range, but it’s now rated for 113 miles of urban riding on a single charge. Its 3.0-second acceleration from zero to 60 mph is slightly faster than the originally advertised 3.1 seconds. In addition, its previously stated 184-pound-foot torque rating is now 194 ft-lb.

On the other hand, the S2 Del Mar is a bit heavier than expected: It’s now listed as 436 lbs in running order, as opposed to the 431 lbs LiveWire announced in April. Level 2 charging (for juicing its battery from 20 percent to 80 percent) is now listed at 78 minutes vs. the initial 75 minutes. The bike still doesn’t support fast charging and is limited to Level 1 and Level 2 capabilities. Of course, the S2 Del Mar is built as more of a commuter motorcycle than something you’d rely on for long distances: It’s only rated for 43 miles of sustained highway driving at 70 mph and a combined (highway / city) 70-mph range of 62 miles. If you drop it down to 55mph, it’s rated for 70 miles on the highway and 86 miles combined.

LiveWire

The bike supports OTA updates. “Now your motorcycle can receive updates and improvements as we develop them — keeping things easy, and keeping you riding,” the company’s website states. The bike has a four-inch round screen, connects to phones through USB-C and supports app-based navigation.

The S2 Del Mar still has the previously advertised $15,499 MSRP. Although we don’t yet know its release date, LiveWire earlier targeted a July US launch; with specs in hand, perhaps its official arrival isn’t far behind.