Have I Been Pwned's code base will be open sourced

For the last several years, Have I Been Pwned has proven a valuable way to determine whether your email address is connected to a wide number of data breaches. Following a failed acquisition process, Troy Hunt, the man behind the project, has decided to open-source the Have I Been Pwned code base to help it last.
“The single most important objective of [the mergers and acquisitions] process was to seek a more sustainable future for HIBP and that desire hasn't changed; the project cannot be solely dependent on me,” he wrote in a blog post. “Yet that's where we are today and if I disappear, HIBP quickly withers and dies.” As such, he’s calling on others to support the service, and believes that “open sourcing the code base is the most obvious way to do this.”