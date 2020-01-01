Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: AdrianHancu via Getty Images

HBO Go and Now won't work on older Apple TV models after April

2nd and 3rd gen Apple TV users will have to find another way to stream HBO shows and movies.
Marc DeAngelis
37m ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Paris, France - Nov 16, 2018: View from above at new black Apple TV 4K media streaming by Apple Computers against yellow background - tilt-shift lens used
AdrianHancu via Getty Images

Plenty of people are stuck at home without much to do. In other words, it’s the perfect time to catch up on TV shows and movies. HBO might be throwing a wrench into some people’s binging plans, though, as the company is pulling its HBO Go and HBO Now apps from 2nd and 3rd gen Apple TV units. MacRumors spotted support pages which state that the apps will no longer work as of April 30th. The devices are ten and eight years old, respectively, so this isn’t a shocking move, but it does feel poorly timed. People need distractions while they shelter in place, but now some may need to pay $150 for a current Apple TV. Additionally, HBO recently made several of its shows temporarily free to non-subscribers, which makes this feel like a bit of a mixed message.

HBO suggests that customers affected by the change access its apps via a different streaming device, using AirPlay or Chromecast from a phone or tablet or connecting a laptop to a TV with an HDMI cable. Some of people stuck at home aren’t tech-savvy, so hopefully this isn’t too disruptive. We’ve reached out to HBO for clarification on why the company chose this particularly sensitive time to end support for older Apple TV units.

In this article: tv, hbo, hbo go, hbo now, streaming, streaming tv, apple, apple tv, coronavirus, covid-19, news, entertainment, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google algorithm lets robots teach themselves to walk

Google algorithm lets robots teach themselves to walk

View
The Morning After: NASCAR driver loses sponsor after 'rage quitting' esports race

The Morning After: NASCAR driver loses sponsor after 'rage quitting' esports race

View
Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

View
The best games for Nintendo Switch

The best games for Nintendo Switch

View
Spotify is testing real-time lyrics

Spotify is testing real-time lyrics

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr