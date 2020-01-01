HBO Max pre-order promo drops price to $12 per month for the first year

HBO Max is taking a page out of the Disney+ playbook by offering sizeable discounts to early adopters. The streaming service is running a pre-order promotion that drops the price from $15 per month to $12 for the first year if you’re either a new subscriber or a “returning eligible” HBO Now customer. That’s less than Netflix’s standard HD plan, Variety said. However, there is a catch: you can’t just sign up wherever you intend to get service.

The discount is only available if you sign up through the HBO Max website or otherwise go directly through WarnerMedia. You can’t just go through other distributors (who already take a cut of WarnerMedia’s revenue). That shouldn’t be a problem for most people, but it’s worth noting if you were thinking of signing up through a partner.