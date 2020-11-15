Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon

HBO Max is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV

It's about time HBO and Amazon play nice.
Nathan Ingraham
5h ago
Comments
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

https://miro.medium.com/max/1400/1*CXh6bn7E6SelH5t_woGkAg.jpeg
Amazon

The launch of HBO Max was not without some confusion, as the company struggled to make it clear how the subscription differed from the old HBO Now service and where HBO Max would be available. More concerning was the fact that HBO Max wasn’t available at all on important platforms like Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV. There still isn’t an officially-sanctioned app for Roku, but there finally is for Fire TV.

As it is on most other platforms, HBO Max for Fire TV is a standard app that you download to your device and log in with your credentials. At first, there was talk that HBO Max would only work with Amazon devices if it was built into Amazon’s Prime Channels system, rather than a standalone app. From the sound of today’s announcement, though, it seems Amazon has capitulated on that point.

As on other platforms, people who have HBO through a cable provider will be able to access HBO Max at no extra charge by logging in with their cable credentials. Everyone else can sign up in the app for $15 a month. The new HBO Max app should work on any Fire TV hardware or TV set running Amazon’s Fire TV interface

In this article: Amazon, Fire TV, HBO, HBO Max, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Dell’s UltraSharp U2720Q 4K monitor is a welcome addition to my WFH setup

Dell’s UltraSharp U2720Q 4K monitor is a welcome addition to my WFH setup

View
Netflix orders 'Space Force' season 2 at an awkward moment

Netflix orders 'Space Force' season 2 at an awkward moment

View
NVIDIA's latest desktop workstation has four 80GB GPUs

NVIDIA's latest desktop workstation has four 80GB GPUs

View
Beyond Meat says its new plant-based burgers are juicier and healthier

Beyond Meat says its new plant-based burgers are juicier and healthier

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr