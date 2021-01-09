HBO Max app lands on Vizio SmartCast TVs

You can access shows and movies through voice commands from a remote or mobile app.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|09.01.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
September 1st, 2021
In this article: news, hbo max, vizio, smartcast, entertainment, app, streaming, hbo, smart tv, warnermedia
PASADENA, CA - MAY 20: Atmosphere at the HBO Max FYC Drive-In for "Hacks" at the Rose Bowl on May 20, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Watching HBO Max shows and movies on a TV is getting a little easier for Vizio owners. SmartCast TVs now have a native HBO Max app, so you won't need to cast content from another device. Along with accessing HBO Max the old-fashioned way by pressing buttons on your remote, you can use voice navigation via the SmartCast Mobile app or Voice Remote with Vizio Voice.

To mark the app's debut, Vizio is using its SmartCast home screen to showcase some of the free episodes HBO Max offers to entice viewers to sign up. You can get a taste of shows including HBO heavyweights like Game of Thrones and Euphoria, as well as a few Max Originals. The titles will be on rotation, so there'll be other shows to sample later.

HBO Max has been steadily expanding its app to more platforms. Along with YouTube, it landed on Spectrum TV this week. They joined Netflix as Spectrum Guide's first streaming apps. The reception to HBO Max's smart TV apps hasn't been great though. WarnerMedia reportedly plans to overhaul them in the coming months.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget