Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

AT&T exempts HBO Max from mobile data caps

AT&T owns WarnerMedia, which owns HBO.
Marc DeAngelis
39m ago
Comments
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ANKARA, TURKEY - JUNE 1: In this illustration photo HBO Max logos are displayed on a mobile phone and a laptop screen in Ankara, Turkey on June 1, 2020. (Photo by Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Streaming companies have to pay mobile carriers -- such as AT&T -- if they don’t want traffic from their services to affect users’ data caps. AT&T owns HBO, though, so the conglomerate would be paying itself if it didn’t want its new HBO Max service to do so. The company has confirmed to The Verge that data from HBO Max will be exempted from customers’ traditional data caps or the soft data caps that come with “unlimited” plans.

The Verge spoke to an AT&T executive who says that the aforementioned fee is an expense for HBO Max, but is revenue for AT&T Mobility, so the two cancel each other out. If another streaming service, such as Netflix, were to pay the fee, it would only count as a cost. No other streaming companies pay the fee, and therefore, all traffic from Netflix, Hulu and others counts against data caps. This could give AT&T and HBO Max an unfair advantage in the streaming wars.

Such a structure is what net neutrality was supposed to prevent. AT&T is effectively punishing its mobile customers for using competing services. Those who use apps other than HBO Max may want to download shows and movies to their devices so that they avoid hitting their data caps. It remains to be seen how other mobile carriers and streaming services will react to AT&T’s strategy. Hopefully the customer comes out on top in the end.

In this article: hbo, hbo max, streaming, streaming video, at&t, business, net neutrality, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook staff plan 'virtual walkout' over response to Trump posts

Facebook staff plan 'virtual walkout' over response to Trump posts

View
Activision temporarily pauses new 'Call of Duty' seasons

Activision temporarily pauses new 'Call of Duty' seasons

View
The kitchen gear that's worth your money

The kitchen gear that's worth your money

View
Researchers say Oura rings can predict COVID-19 symptoms three days early

Researchers say Oura rings can predict COVID-19 symptoms three days early

View
T-Mobile offers 5G in all 50 states through a roaming deal

T-Mobile offers 5G in all 50 states through a roaming deal

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr