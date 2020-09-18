HBO Max renews Ridley Scott's 'Raised by Wolves' for a second season

Ridley Scott’s creepy android series Raised by Wolves is getting a second season at HBO Max. The streaming platform has confirmed the show’s renewal merely a couple of weeks after its successful launch on September 3rd. According to Deadline, the show grew its audience by 50 percent in its second week and has become the service’s top-performing original, so a renewal doesn’t exactly come as a surprise.

Raised by Wolves’ story revolves around two androids — Father and Mother — raising children on a barren planet after Earth has been destroyed. Of course, things aren’t as simple as they seem, and you’ll soon find yourself watching a story about the remnants of the human race torn apart by religious differences and a powerful robot programmed to protect her brood.