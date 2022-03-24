HBO Max's new shuffle play feature is limited to 45 shows

Almost a year after Netflix introduced its shuffle play button, HBO Max has also launched its own. Unlike Netflix's version that randomly plays shows and movies from the service's whole catalog based on your viewing history, though, HBO Max's has a pretty limited scope. When you tap on the shuffle button, the service will pull random episodes from one of the 45 shows included in the feature. Also, it's only available on the service's desktop interface at the moment.
It's unclear if HBO Max plans to expand the number of shows included in the list it can randomly play. The WarnerMedia-owned service also didn't say whether the feature will eventually be available on its apps, though it's hard to believe that it'll stay a desktop exclusive. When Netflix first introduced its "play something" button, the company initially made it available on TV devices only. Six months later, though, Netflix released it for Android devices and told us testing for iOS devices would begin in the following months.
Here are the 45 shows included in HBO Max's list, per Deadline:
A World of Calm
Adventure Time
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Apple & Onion
Chappelle Show
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Craig of the Creek
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Ed, Ed and Eddy
ER
Flight of the Conchords
Fresh Prince
Friends
Full House
Great Pottery Throwdown
Hot Ones
How It Really Happened
Impractical Jokers
Key and Peele
Looney Tunes
Martin
Mike & Molly
Regular Show
Reno 911!
Rick & Morty
Robot Chicken
Scooby-Do, Where Are You!
Selena + Chef
Sesame Street
South Park
Teen Titans Go!
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Big Bang Theory
The Boondocks
The Mentalist
The Middle
The Nanny
The Office
The Shot: Uninterrupted
Tom and Jerry
Total Dramarama
Two and a Half Men
We Bare Bears
Whose Line is it Anyway
Young Sheldon