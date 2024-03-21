HBO Max will soon just be Max in most of Europe too

Just as it did in the US last year , Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is transitioning HBO Max to just Max in Europe, folding in Discovery+ content and live sports in the process. Max will first be available on the continent in the Nordics, Iberia and central and eastern Europe on May 21. It will hit Poland, the Netherlands, France and Belgium shortly afterward (curiously, the streaming service will still be called HBO Max in the Netherlands and Belgium, even though it includes Discovery and sports content there).

This will be the first time that WBD's streaming service will be available in France and Belgium, and those are the first new territories for the platform in over two years. All told, Max will soon be available in 25 European countries and 65 countries and territories globally as it aims to compete with the global reach of Netflix .

In the countries where Max is available in Europe, that will be the only place where viewers can watch every moment of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Peacock is streaming more than 5,000 hours of live action from the event in the US). The Olympic Games will be available on all Max subscription plans on the continent.

As in the US, Max will be available in several tiers in Europe. There will be a basic ad-supported plan in select countries and a standard plan, with the option to stream on two devices simultaneously in Full HD resolution and up to 30 downloads for offline viewing. The premium plan offers 4K streaming with Dolby Atmos on up to four devices at once, and up to 100 downloads for offline viewing. Pricing will vary by country.

There will be a sports add-on that includes Grand Slam tennis, cycling’s Grand Tours, 24 Hours of Le Mans, livestreams of linear networks Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 and lots more. Max will also offer live linear networks in some countries on select plans, including CNN International in France and Poland.

In many cases, HBO Max will update to Max automatically, though some users will be prompted to download the new Max app. Current HBO Max subscribers will retain their profiles and viewing history after the switch. Eurosport and Discovery+ subscribers will receive details on how to sign up for Max.

Meanwhile, WBD revealed that the second season of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon is coming to HBO and Max in the US on June 16, and the following day in Europe. The company also released a pair of "dueling" trailers for the season that show the story from the perspectives of the Green and Black Councils, respectively.