HBO Now app leaves older Apple TVs

If you depend on an older Apple TV to watch HBO, you may want to look for new hardware. As announced in April, the HBO Now app has been pulled (via 9to5Mac) from second- and third-generation Apple TV boxes this weekend following the end of support. The move was originally scheduled for April 30th, but HBO delayed the shutdown for two weeks following criticism over both the short notice and timing that would see it disappear in the middle of a pandemic.

HBO Go will still be available for a “few additional months,” although it’s also dependent on having an existing cable subscription.