Latest in Gear

Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

HBO Now app leaves older Apple TVs

HBO Go won't be around for much longer.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
15m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 01: The new smaller version of Apple TV is displayed at an Apple Special Event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts September 1, 2010 in San Francisco, California. Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced upgraded versions of the entire iPod line, including an iPod Touch that includes a camera and smaller version of Apple TV. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If you depend on an older Apple TV to watch HBO, you may want to look for new hardware. As announced in April, the HBO Now app has been pulled (via 9to5Mac) from second- and third-generation Apple TV boxes this weekend following the end of support. The move was originally scheduled for April 30th, but HBO delayed the shutdown for two weeks following criticism over both the short notice and timing that would see it disappear in the middle of a pandemic.

HBO Go will still be available for a “few additional months,” although it’s also dependent on having an existing cable subscription.

This isn’t a completely surprising move when the third-generation Apple TV alone is eight years old. Apple switched to tvOS-based devices five years ago. Still, many people keep set-tops like this until they stop supporting key services — this could prompt many people to shop for new hardware (whether a new media player or a new TV) whether they wanted it or not.

In this article: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Go, streaming, internet, Services, tv, television, Apple TV, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

View
NASA crowdsourcing helps build a better Moon digging robot

NASA crowdsourcing helps build a better Moon digging robot

View
Readers tell us why the Echo Show 5 is their ideal smart display

Readers tell us why the Echo Show 5 is their ideal smart display

View
Facebook users in the US can create custom avatars starting today

Facebook users in the US can create custom avatars starting today

View
Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a 'Rainbow Six: Siege' clone

Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a 'Rainbow Six: Siege' clone

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr