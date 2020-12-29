Samsung's HDR10+ Adaptive takes your room's lighting into account

Last year one of our Best of CES awards went to Dolby Vision IQ. It expanded on the display spec that already tweaked HDR output to look its best from scene-to-scene by taking into account the lighting conditions. That way content can look the way it was supposed to look when mastered, even if the room a TV is sitting in means making the picture a little brighter or dimmer to get there.

Now Samsung is taking a similar approach with its HDR10+ technology, which similarly expands on basic HDR 10 by encoding information on a per-scene basis. “Upcoming QLED products” from Samsung — that we would expect include its 2021 lineup of 4K TVs — will support HDR10+ Adaptive, so that in Filmmaker Mode it will use the TV’s light sensor to adjust for room conditions.