Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung's HDR10+ Adaptive takes your room's lighting into account

Your Samsung TV will use its light sensor to show movies the way the director really intended, even if it has to make some adjustments.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung 2020 QLED TV
Samsung

Last year one of our Best of CES awards went to Dolby Vision IQ. It expanded on the display spec that already tweaked HDR output to look its best from scene-to-scene by taking into account the lighting conditions. That way content can look the way it was supposed to look when mastered, even if the room a TV is sitting in means making the picture a little brighter or dimmer to get there.

Now Samsung is taking a similar approach with its HDR10+ technology, which similarly expands on basic HDR 10 by encoding information on a per-scene basis. “Upcoming QLED products” from Samsung — that we would expect include its 2021 lineup of 4K TVs — will support HDR10+ Adaptive, so that in Filmmaker Mode it will use the TV’s light sensor to adjust for room conditions.

Amazon Prime Video is one of the services that supports HDR10+, and exec BA Winston said in a statement that “With HDR10+ and Filmmaker mode, Prime Video content is optimized regardless of the viewing environment and customers can enjoy movies and TV shows the way the filmmakers intended.”

With Samsung and Dolby unwilling to reach an agreement to include Dolby Vision HDR tech in Samsung products, this at least means Samsung customers have a version of it to rely on when using supported content. Unfortunately we won’t be able to see the TVs in person during CES this year, but we’ll probably have some questions to ask, including whether or not this will come to older Samsung QLED TVs (like the one shown above) in an update.

In this article: CES 2021, Samsung, HDR10 Plus, HDR10 Plus Adaptive, ambient lighting, light sensor, HDR, filmmaker mode, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google is shutting down Cloud Print this week

Google is shutting down Cloud Print this week

View
Apple Watch prototype exposes the company's 'Ultra' security testing program

Apple Watch prototype exposes the company's 'Ultra' security testing program

View
A Redditor is squeezing entire movies onto a single floppy disk

A Redditor is squeezing entire movies onto a single floppy disk

View
Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

View
Google removed the Pixel 5's and 4a 5G's ultrawide astrophotograhy mode

Google removed the Pixel 5's and 4a 5G's ultrawide astrophotograhy mode

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr