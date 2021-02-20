'Hearthstone' is getting a classic format that takes the game back to 2014

World of Warcraft's Burning Crusade expansion isn't the only Blizzard property getting the classic treatment. As part of Hearthstone's upcoming Forged in the Barrens expansion, the studio will add a new mode to its collectible card game that will allow you to play the title as it was back in 2014 when it first came out.

Hearthstone's Classic format does away with all the cards and keyword effects that have been added to the game since. It's for those people who miss how Hearthstone matches played out before Blizzard added the Demon Hunter class and so many different card combinations.

A Classic format is just one of the changes the company has planned for Hearthstone's Year of the Gryphon. There will be 135 all-new cards for players to collect in the expansion, in addition to a 235-card "Core" set that replaces the game's current Basic and Classic sets. Later this year, Blizzard will also release Hearthstone Mercenaries, a single-player and competitive game mode that will introduce players to some new characters from the Warcraft universe.