'World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic' comes out later this year

World of Warcraft Classic players will soon be able to replay the MMO's legendary Burning Crusade expansion. First released in 2007, Burning Crusade allowed WoW players to journey beyond the Dark Portal to visit Outland, the shattered home of the Orcs. The expansion introduced two new playable races, the Blood Elves and Draenei, as well as new zones, instances and raids. As it did with WoW Classic, Blizzard plans to trickle out content it developed for the expansion in phases. That means players will have to wait a while before they'll be able to take on Illidan at the Black Temple.

You'll be able to decide whether you want to advance each of your characters to the expansion. You'll be able to continue to play the ones you leave behind on servers dedicated to vanilla WoW. Blizzard said it will release World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic later this year.