'Helldivers 2' is coming to PS5 and PC later this year The reveal trailer gives off 'Starship Troopers' and 'Death Stranding' vibes.

The PlayStation 5's 2023 release slate is taking shape, and one of the upcoming titles is a sequel to 2015's Helldivers. It emerged during today's PlayStation Showcase that Arrowhead Game Studios is working on Helldivers 2. The follow up is slated to arrive on PS5 and PC later this year.

A reveal trailer evoked both the irreverent tone of Starship Troopers and the desolate landscapes of Death Stranding while tossing in a whole bunch of aliens. Arrowhead has switched from the original game's top-down perspective to third-person, over-the-shoulder gameplay. You'll have access to overpowered weapons to help you take down hordes of enemies, according to the PlayStation Blog. You'll need to be careful around your squad, though, as friendly fire will be active.