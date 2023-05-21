Sponsored Links

Here’s a first look at ‘System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition’

The Von Braun receives a glow-up.

Key art for System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition showing antagonist Shodan in the center.
Nightdive Studios
Igor Bonifacic
Igor Bonifacic|@igorbonifacic|May 21, 2023 12:33 PM

With its long-awaited System Shock remake slated to arrive later this month, Nightdive Studios has shared a first look at System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition. The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but those who pre-order System Shock will get a copy of the remaster at no extra cost when it’s released by publisher Prime Matter.

On Friday, Nightdive said System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition features updated cinematics, textures, character and weapon models. The developer also partnered with Systemshock.org so that it could integrate the best community-made patches and mods into the remaster. Thanks to the fact Nightdive brought the game’s original source code over to its in-house engine KEX engine, System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition will be available on current generation consoles. Judging from the teaser trailer, the studio did a commendable job of preserving System Shock 2’s art style and atmosphere while increasing the quality of the game’s assets. Here's hoping Nightdive can avoid a repeat of Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition.

