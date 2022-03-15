History Channel will tell the tale of the Hummer EV with a documentary

'Revolution: GMC Hummer EV' premieres on March 21st and arrives on Hulu April 3rd.
Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola|03.15.22
@terrortola

Sponsored Links

Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola
@terrortola
March 15th, 2022
In this article: news, gear, Hummer EV, automotive, documentary, transportation, GM, History Channel, Revolution: GMC Hummer EV
US President Joe Biden test drives a GMC Hummer EV as he tours the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

If you ever wondered how General Motors, one of the biggest automakers on the planet, went from 0 to EV so quickly while managing to reinvent its iconic Hummer SUV, former-poster child of automotive excess, as a future-facing electric vehicle, the History Channel has a show for you. Revolution: GMC Hummer EV will take a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the all-electric supertruck when it premieres Sunday, March 21st at 11am ET. 

“Our goal was to upend what an electric vehicle is capable of and push the boundaries from 100 years of vehicle development experience,” Executive Chief Engineer for the Hummer EV, Josh Tavel, said in a press statement. “This documentary captures the soul of a team capable of incredible innovation and resilience. Their learnings are laying the foundation of vehicle development for decades to come.”

The hour-long documentary, produced by Hiatus and Detroit-based WTP Pictures and directed by Sean King O’Grady, followed the Hummer development team over the course of two years of design at the Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan followed by grueling environmental testing at GM's proving grounds in Milford and Yuma.

If you miss the live premiere, Revolution will hit History on Hulu, History.com and the GMC YouTube page the following Sunday, April 3rd.  

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget