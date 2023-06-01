Hit cat game 'Stray' is coming to Macs

Feline-focused cyberpunk adventure Stray is officially coming to Mac. The critically-acclaimed title will be available for all Apple silicon models, from the most powerful Mac Studio desktops to standard Macbook Air laptops. This is only for silicon models, however, so older Intel-based Macs need not apply. There’s no release date yet but developer BlueTwelve Studio and publisher Annapurna Interactive urge fans to keep an eye on its Twitter accounts for up-to-date information.

Stray originally launched last year for PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam. The game has gone on to rack up glowing reviews and several industry awards, nabbing Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards. As the marketing suggests, you play as a cat navigating a cyberpunk world, solving puzzles and fooling around with a robot drone companion.

This is yet another feather in Apple’s gaming cap. For years (decades really) the platform struggled to lure top-tier developers and high-quality titles. This has been changing thanks to the power of Apple’s silicon chipsets and upscaling tools like MetalFX. Hit space sim No Man’s Sky just launched on Mac computers and the platform currently hosts titles like Resident Evil: Village, Hades, Disco Elysium and more.