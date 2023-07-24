Hit roguelike 'Dungeon of the Endless' is now free on Steam

How do you create a large audience for a game's spiritual sequel? Make sure everyone has played the original. Sega and Amplitude Studios have made Dungeon of the Endless available for free on Steam before its follow-up, Endless Dungeon, arrives on October 19th. You have until July 27th to grab the freebie. You can also download both DLC packs through the community hub "while supplies last," according to the developers. The older game is available for both Mac and PC, although it won't work with Macs running macOS Catalina or newer.

Dungeon of the Endless drew attention by mashing up multiple game genres, including roguelikes (a brutal crawl through dynamically generated dungeons), classic role-playing, squad tactics and tower defense. You lead a team that has to defend its crashed spaceship against a horde of enemies while exploring an ever-larger dungeon. No one element is particularly complicated, but juggling them all can be challenging.

Endless Dungeon is still a hybrid game, but it's now more of a twin-stick shooter and has a gentler "roguelite" progression that lets you keep some of what you earn each time you fail. It's also built from the ground up for multiplayer. While you still lead a squad in solo play, you can invite two friends to join in. While it's more accessible, our early play session suggested it was still difficult. It'll be available on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a closed beta available in September to Last Wish Edition pre-order customers.