'Hitman 3' will tweak its most divisive mode

When Hitman 3 comes out next year, you'll have a variety of ways to play through Agent 47's latest adventure. They'll be a new campaign that will wrap up the franchise's current story arc, which started with 2016's Hitman. Hitman 3 will also include new Elusive Targets for players to take out.
Elusive Targets, if you're not familiar, is one of Hitman 2’s most unique gameplay modes. Every couple of weeks, series developer I/O Interactive adds a new, limited-time target to an existing level. You only have one chance to eliminate them; if you fail the challenge for any reason, there's no way to replay it. When IO Interactive first introduced elusive targets to the Hitman franchise, longtime fans loved the challenge that came with each new contract. At one point, they even got the chance to assassinate Sean Bean. However, as time has gone on, some of the mode’s luster has worn off. A frequent criticism of the concept has been its time-gated nature.