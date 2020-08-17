'Hitman 3' will tweak its most divisive mode

The good news is that the studio seems to have heard feedback from fans. "In Hitman 3, we're making some changes to the Elusive Target formula that we'll reveal at a later date," promises IO Interactive.

Besides Elusive Targets, Hitman 3 will feature three other gameplay modes, most of which will be familiar to players. The first, Escalations, will introduce new complications as you progress through a contract. At one stage, Agent 47 may not be able to wear a disguise, or there may be more security cameras in the level than usual. Contracts Mode, meanwhile, will allow you to pick a target, eliminate them and then challenge your friends to do the same. Lastly, Sniper Assassin will task you with taking out a target from afar. In Hitman 2, you could play this with a friend, but that won’t be the case with Hitman 3.

Separately, IO Interactive is shutting down Ghost Mode. You have until August 31st to play Hitman 2's competitive multiplayer, at which point the studio will shut down the servers that host the mode.

Hitman 3 will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC sometime in January 2021.