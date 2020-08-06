'Hitman 3' will include first-person assassinations on PSVR

Ever wanted to walk a mile in Agent 47’s shiny shoes? That’ll be possible when Hitman 3 hits PlayStation VR in January, alongside its launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. Sony showed off the first look at first-person, VR Hitman during today’s State of Play stream, which focused on PS4 titles, PSVR and PS5 indies.
Hitman 3 marks the end of a planned trilogy, and bits of the previous Hitman games will also be playable in VR on Sony consoles. Every location from all three games will be accessible on PSVR, via Hitman 3. There’s a feature in Hitman 3 that allows players to import locations from the previous two Hitman games, as long as they own those titles, too, and they’ll all be playable in VR.