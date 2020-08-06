'Hitman 3' will include first-person assassinations on PSVR

“Hitman 3 VR will change the way you play the game by giving you a first person view and allowing you to get truly immersed into the rich and detailed locations that the series is known for,” IO Interactive communications manager Travis Barbour wrote on the PlayStation Blog.

He continued, “You’ll stand face-to-face with your targets and look them in the eyes, blend-in to a busy crowd and hear the chatter and conversations happening around you and interact with items using your hands. For example, you can swing a frying pan in whatever angle you want to knock out a guard — and then use it to deflect any bullets that are fired at you as you make your escape!”

There’s no exact release date for Hitman 3 just yet, but IO Interactive promises updates in the coming months.