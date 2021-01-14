'Hitman 3' players on Stadia can share playable custom setups

Hitman III arrives next week, and those who check it out on Stadia will be able to share playable chunks of the game with others. Google is bringing state share to the entire World of Assassination trilogy when the latest entry hits Stadia on January 20th.
The feature allows you to share a game state from any campaign or custom mission without having to send anyone a save file. When you capture an image or video from your playthrough, you can generate a URL that others can click and hop into the game at the same point.