Latest in Gaming

Image credit: IO Interactive

'Hitman 3' trailer shows off stealth violence in VR

PSVR owners will be able to play the entire Hitman trilogy in virtual reality.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Hitman III in virtual reality
IO Interactive

Hitman III arrives later this month and, as long as you have a PSVR headset, you’ll be able to execute some unfortunate souls in virtual reality for the first time in the series. IO Interactive has released a trailer that shows off Agent 47 taking out enemies from a first-person perspective.

The video includes many of the series’ hallmarks, including inventive kills and shootouts for those who don’t slink away undetected after taking out a target. It looks like the VR mode will expand Agent 47’s toolkit. It seems, for instance, that you’ll be able to fire around corners by extending your hand in a certain way and to tap someone on the shoulder before knocking them out.

If you own the first two games, Hitman III allows you to pull in locations from them, meaning that you can play the entire Hitman trilogy in VR. It’s unclear whether PC players will eventually be able to play in first-person mode with a VR headset too. If you don’t have PSVR, you’ll still be able to test your assassin skills once again when Hitman III hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Stadia and Nintendo Switch (via cloud streaming) on January 20th.

In this article: hitman, hitman 3, hitman3, hitman iii, hitmaniii, vr, virtual reality, virtualreality, psvr, ps4, ps5, playstation 4, playstation4, playstation 5, playstation5, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo, but got laughed out of the room

Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo, but got laughed out of the room

View
Sony's new Bravia XR TVs are all about 'cognitive intelligence'

Sony's new Bravia XR TVs are all about 'cognitive intelligence'

View
WhatsApp: Let us share your data with Facebook or else

WhatsApp: Let us share your data with Facebook or else

View
JBL's latest earbuds and headphones pack 'smart' noise cancelling

JBL's latest earbuds and headphones pack 'smart' noise cancelling

View
Twitch disables Donald Trump's account

Twitch disables Donald Trump's account

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr