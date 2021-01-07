'Hitman 3' trailer shows off stealth violence in VR

Hitman III arrives later this month and, as long as you have a PSVR headset, you’ll be able to execute some unfortunate souls in virtual reality for the first time in the series. IO Interactive has released a trailer that shows off Agent 47 taking out enemies from a first-person perspective.

The video includes many of the series’ hallmarks, including inventive kills and shootouts for those who don’t slink away undetected after taking out a target. It looks like the VR mode will expand Agent 47’s toolkit. It seems, for instance, that you’ll be able to fire around corners by extending your hand in a certain way and to tap someone on the shoulder before knocking them out.